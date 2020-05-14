LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments is pleased to announce another successful 1031 exchange for an experienced real estate investing family. The family sold real estate held in a family trust, as well as by individual family members in their own name. It was pivotal for them to use the Kay Properties team to educate themselves on the DSTs available in the market that would potentially fit each of their goals and objectives. With so many entities and different family members investing, it was convenient for the family to work through the Kay Properties Transaction Coordination Team to facilitate the timely purchase of all of their DSTs and the successful completion of their 1031 exchange.



The Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) 1031 exchange investments were facilitated by Senior Vice President Betty Friant and Vice President Alex Madden. The family was able to purchase interests across five different DST sponsor firms.

Betty Friant, Senior Vice President of Kay Properties and Investments’ Washington D.C. office, said, “This was a phenomenal opportunity to use Kay Properties’ national reach to achieve the best outcome for our clients. With a number of family members based on the East Coast, and a number based on the West Coast, all had the opportunity to meet in person and attend Kay Properties' educational seminars. It was a pleasure working with them and helping tailor each of their portfolios to be in line with their goals.”

Alex Madden, Vice President of Kay Properties and Investments, added, “These clients were particularly interested in being diversified across asset class and geography. The breadth of the Kay Properties platform really enabled the family to see DSTs all across the country and in asset classes including self-storage, medical, multifamily, industrial, fast food, retail, student housing, distribution and many others. Kay Properties’ years of working in the DST 1031 exchange market helped provide context and insight on the various investment opportunities, and our clients were excited to have our fully integrated team helping them complete their 1031 exchange.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.