EDMONTON, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPX) and its employees have donated $400,000 in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in Alberta, raised through the Company’s ‘GENerosity: Let’s Rally Together’ matched-giving campaign and additional corporate contributions. This donation is eligible to be matched through the Government of Alberta’s Charitable Donations Matching Program, adding up to $800,000 in relief funds going to designated Alberta-based charities. The Company and its employees have also donated approximately $134,000 to charities in its communities in Ontario, British Columbia and across the United States through the GENerosity campaign.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us – our families, friends, colleagues and every community we serve. Now more than ever, it is critical for us to come together to support our communities, and especially our most vulnerable. We stand and rally together with Alberta to support these invaluable community organizations and the critical relief services they provide for those in need,” said Brian Vaasjo, Capital Power President and CEO. “Through our ‘GENerosity: Let’s Rally Together’ campaign, our employees across Canada and the U.S. have demonstrated their support and generously given back to the communities where we live and work.”

“The response to the call of support from Albertans for our non-profit and charitable organizations has been overwhelming. These incredible organizations are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response and are working tirelessly to fill gaps created by the increased and changing demand for services. It is wonderful to see Capital Power and their employees generously stepping forward to support the work of local community organizations by making contributions that will be eligible for our Charitable Donations Matching Program. Albertans come together and go the extra mile in times of need, I thank Capital Power for championing this initiative.” – Hon. Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“Thank you, Capital Power, for enhancing your employees’ contributions to the Edmonton Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. With the Government of Alberta match on top of that, we can help even more vulnerable Edmontonians with food, support, and other assistance to help us all get through this crisis together. This is an excellent example of all three sectors of society –government, corporate and charity – working together to have real impact.” – Martin Garber-Conrad, CEO, Edmonton Community Foundation

“United Way of the Alberta Capital Region is inspired by how individuals and corporations have rallied together to help our community weather this storm. Capital Power employees who have stepped up to donate to our COVID-19 Response Fund are able to leverage the provincial support for our community and increase their impact in helping those affected by the pandemic. Donations to the fund are helping provide access to basic needs, mental health supports, and services for seniors and other vulnerable communities during this crisis.” – Rob Yager, President and CEO, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region

Supporting our communities across Canada and the U.S.

Capital Power launched the ‘GENerosity: Let’s Rally Together’ employee-giving campaign to support COVID-19 community relief efforts in late April. Employee contributions were matched in full by Capital Power during the two-week campaign, and those who contributed to designated Alberta organizations were eligible for an additional match by the Government of Alberta. Demonstrating their generosity, employees across North America rallied together with the Company to give a combined $534,000 to local charities and community organizations that are delivering vital services during this extraordinary time.

Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 100 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.

