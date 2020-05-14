VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Safety
Production
Financials
Growth
For complete details of the annual audited consolidated financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company’s website or profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The first quarter demonstrated the tremendous growth potential of the Kainantu Mine, both operationally and through exploration. Operationally, the completion of infrastructure projects and fleet expansions in prior quarters delivered record material movements and development rates. The development rates, importantly, are consistent with the advance rates required long-term and material movements have built stockpiles for over one month of process plant production. Production from our first long hole stope on the K1 vein also commenced during the quarter and represents a major milestone. Long hole stoping to date has performed well, and we are very encouraged by the enhanced operational flexibility that comes with this mining method.
On exploration, we continued to deliver high-grade step-out and infill results from both underground and surface drilling at Kora North. Since the latest resource estimate in Q4 2018, step-out drilling has consistently intersected the structure along strike to the South, to depth and up-dip. Mining has also steadily delivered positive grade and tonnage reconciliations. We look forward to providing our updated resource estimate in the near-term and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Stage 3 Expansion shortly thereafter.
Most importantly, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding commitment of our workforce and the strong support from Government during the COVID-19 pandemic environment.”
|Mine Operating Activities
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Operating data
|Head grade (Au g/t)
|13.6
|23.6
|Gold recovery (%)
|93.0%
|93.7%
|Gold ounces produced
|19,240
|19,125
|Gold ounces equivalent produced (1)
|19,934
|19,788
|Tonnes of copper produced
|154
|120
|Silver ounces produced
|6,937
|5,564
|Financial data (in thousands of dollars)
|Gold ounces sold
|18,747
|18,416
|Revenues from concentrate sales
|US$27,633
|US$23,994
|Mine operating expenses
|US$7,716
|US$4,369
|Other mine expenses
|US$5,951
|US$3,435
|Depreciation and depletion
|US$1,556
|US$1,517
|Statistics (in dollars)
|Average realized selling price per ounce, net
|US$1,502
|US$1,247
|Cash cost per ounce
|US$708
|US$391
|All-in sustaining cost per ounce
|US$886
|US$567
Notes:
K92 has not based its production decisions on mineral reserve estimates or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Updated Guidance
The Company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 production guidance as a result of timing uncertainty related to international travel for commissioning of our Stage 2 Plant Expansion due to the COVID-19 National State of Emergency declared in Papua New Guinea on March 20, 2020. Once clarity on timing is reached, we will provide updated guidance. The Kainantu Mine continues to operate at the Stage 1 plant throughput with modifications made to mine sequencing already implemented to increase cash flow. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our workforce and we are encouraged by the progressive relaxing of restrictions in PNG.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern time. Listeners may access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-800-319-4610 within North America or +1-604-638-5340 from international locations.
Listeners may also access the conference call live and for replay via webcast at the following URL:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/k92mining20200515.html
Qualified Person
K92 mine geology manager and mine exploration manager, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Data verification by Mr. Kohler includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, face sampling, underground workings, and discussing work programs and results with geology and mining personnel.
For further information regarding the Kainantu Gold Mine, please refer to the technical report dated January 8, 2019, and entitled, "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea," available on SEDAR.
On Behalf of the Company,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For information on risks, please refer to the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
