SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provided an overview of recent developments.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unexpected challenges, we continue to execute on our pipeline and business strategy, and we look forward to further progress throughout 2020,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. “Patients continue to be enrolled and treated in our Phase 1b dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumors. In addition, we believe our recently announced alliance with BeiGene and IGM Biosciences to help address the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the potential of our differentiated discovery platform, and we are working closely with our partners to advance research and development as quickly as possible.”
Recent Developments and Highlights
Upcoming Milestone
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “believe,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “forward,” “potential,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug application and other regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.
|Atreca, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,183
|$
|157,954
|Investments
|58,880
|14,663
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,147
|3,502
|Total current assets
|154,210
|176,119
|Property and equipment, net
|6,632
|5,771
|Long-term investments
|15,229
|10,799
|Deposits and other
|2,898
|3,026
|Total assets
|$
|178,969
|$
|195,715
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,378
|$
|2,133
|Accrued expenses
|2,930
|5,395
|Other current liabilities
|1,549
|419
|Total current liabilities
|6,857
|7,947
|Capital lease obligations, net of current portion
|41
|53
|Deferred rent
|1,431
|763
|Other non-current liabilities
|505
|-
|Total liabilities
|8,834
|8,763
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|354,477
|351,039
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|179
|16
|Accumulated deficit
|(184,524
|)
|(164,106
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|170,135
|186,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|178,969
|$
|195,715
|Atreca, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Expenses
|Research and development
|$
|14,210
|$
|11,713
|General and administrative
|7,123
|2,518
|Total expenses
|21,333
|14,231
|Interest and other income (expense)
|Other income
|231
|165
|Interest income
|685
|545
|Interest expense
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|Preferred stock warrant liability revaluation
|—
|(50
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|—
|(5
|)
|Loss before Income tax expense
|(20,418
|)
|(13,578
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|—
|(1
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(20,418
|)
|$
|(13,579
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(6.40
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing
|net loss per share, basic and diluted
|28,020,408
|2,120,925
Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com
Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
Source: Atreca, Inc.
Atreca, Inc.
South San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
