TYLER, Texas, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank (the “Bank”), announces the election of Shannon Dacus to the Company’s board of directors by the Company’s shareholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Dacus was previously appointed to the Bank board of directors in March.



Dacus is the President and owner of The Dacus Firm in Tyler, Texas. She has been a licensed and practicing attorney since 1994, focusing on business litigation. Dacus’ career accomplishments include serving as chair of the board of directors for the Smith County Bar Foundation and chair-elect of the board of trustees for the Texas Bar Foundation.

Dacus is committed to supporting the community and has served as chair of the board of directors for several civic organizations. Her efforts have been recognized with numerous honors, including Professional of the Year from the Hispanic Business Alliance and the Smith County Bar Association Award of Excellence.

“We are very proud to welcome Shannon to Southside,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Shannon’s extensive legal knowledge and leadership skills make her a strong addition to our boards of directors. We look forward to the impact of her contributions.”

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.27 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 60 branches and a network of 82 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

