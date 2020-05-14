CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parexor theCompany”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2020 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD
 Number Percentage Number Percentage
Lisa Colnett106,904,977 98.26% 1,888,053 1.74%
Sigmund Cornelius108,779,131 99.99% 13,899 0.01%
Robert Engbloom101,481,410 93.28% 7,311,620 6.72%
Wayne Foo108,430,370 99.67% 362,472 0.33%
G. R. (Bob) MacDougall106,909,180 98.27% 1,883,850 1.73%
Glenn McNamara108,022,041 99.29% 770,989 0.71%
Carmen Sylvain108,307,042 99.55% 485,988 0.45%
David Taylor108,568,685 99.79% 224,025 0.21%
Paul Wright104,588,031 96.14% 4,204,679 3.86%

         
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 VOTES FOR 
 Number Percentage 
 103,917,062 95.51% 

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com.

