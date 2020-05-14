CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2020 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Lisa Colnett 106,904,977 98.26% 1,888,053 1.74% Sigmund Cornelius 108,779,131 99.99% 13,899 0.01% Robert Engbloom 101,481,410 93.28% 7,311,620 6.72% Wayne Foo 108,430,370 99.67% 362,472 0.33% G. R. (Bob) MacDougall 106,909,180 98.27% 1,883,850 1.73% Glenn McNamara 108,022,041 99.29% 770,989 0.71% Carmen Sylvain 108,307,042 99.55% 485,988 0.45% David Taylor 108,568,685 99.79% 224,025 0.21% Paul Wright 104,588,031 96.14% 4,204,679 3.86%



In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR Number Percentage 103,917,062 95.51%

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com.

For more information please contact:

Michael Kruchten

Senior Vice-President Capital Markets and Corporate Planning

Parex Resources Inc.

Phone: (403) 517-1733

Investor.relations@parexresources.com

