CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2020 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Lisa Colnett
|106,904,977
|98.26%
|1,888,053
|1.74%
|Sigmund Cornelius
|108,779,131
|99.99%
|13,899
|0.01%
|Robert Engbloom
|101,481,410
|93.28%
|7,311,620
|6.72%
|Wayne Foo
|108,430,370
|99.67%
|362,472
|0.33%
|G. R. (Bob) MacDougall
|106,909,180
|98.27%
|1,883,850
|1.73%
|Glenn McNamara
|108,022,041
|99.29%
|770,989
|0.71%
|Carmen Sylvain
|108,307,042
|99.55%
|485,988
|0.45%
|David Taylor
|108,568,685
|99.79%
|224,025
|0.21%
|Paul Wright
|104,588,031
|96.14%
|4,204,679
|3.86%
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|Number
|Percentage
|103,917,062
|95.51%
Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com.
|Michael Kruchten
Senior Vice-President Capital Markets and Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
Phone: (403) 517-1733
Investor.relations@parexresources.com
