MADISON, Wis., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO), a trusted leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Highlights

Billings totaled $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020; an increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year

Total revenues of $8.7 million compared to $8 million in the second quarter of 2019, a nine percent increase

Gross margin was $6.3 million, or 72 percent of sales, compared to $6 million, or 75 percent of sales, in the second quarter of 2019

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $95,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to $(1.5) million, or $(0.29) per share, in the second quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $767,000 compared to $(784,000) in the second quarter of 2019

Unearned revenue was $11.5 million as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Review

Product billings were $3 million during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $2.1 million in the same quarter last year. This uptick is due to two factors: first, a large customer refreshed its recorders in the quarter and second, the prior year quarter was impacted by the company's planned reduction of distribution inventory, which reduced product billings and revenue by $645,000. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $6.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior year. A large portion of that year-over-year increase, $1 million, is due to a large custom cloud migration project for a customer in the United Kingdom. While service billings increased in all other categories, our events business was negatively impacted by cancellations due to COVID-19. Our new virtual event offerings allowed us to partially offset the financial consequences.

The company expects to recognize $3.6 million of the current unearned revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue of $6.7 million was 77 percent of total revenue in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $6.7 million, or 84 percent of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019.

Cost reduction measures taken in the second half of the last fiscal year have resulted in a $1.4 million, or 19 percent, decrease in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

“I’m very pleased with our financial performance for the quarter and in particular the significant improvement in our bottom line. We laid the groundwork before the effects of COVID-19 began to spread, including our initiative to move more customers to the cloud. Working with a large customer to implement a custom cloud project illustrates our efforts are paying off," said Michael Norregaard, CEO of Sonic Foundry.

He continued, “In today’s uncertain environment, we understand how critical the ability to communicate with video is to our customers in the industries they serve, and we will continue to do our best to meet the new challenges they face by strengthening our services and product offerings. The efforts we undertook last year to improve our execution and reduce operational expenses will be beneficial as we go forward."

Conversion of $5.6 Million of Secured Debt into Equity at $5 Per Share

The company also announced it has agreed to convert $5.6 million of existing secured debt to Mark Burish, the company’s Chairman, into shares of its common stock at $5 per share. The transaction was recommended by the company’s Special Committee of Independent and Disinterested Directors and unanimously approved by all disinterested directors of the company. As previously announced, the debt originated in March 2019 when Mr. Burish loaned $5 million to the company to retire a line of credit that had matured with Silicon Valley Bank. Silverwood Partners, the Special Committee's financial advisor, issued a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction.

Following the previously announced intention to pursue a transaction whereby Mr. Burish would purchase all outstanding shares of common stock not presently held by Mr. Burish at $5.00 per share, a number of shareholders advised that they were opposed to the transaction and that opportunities available to the company now, in view of the distance learning environment occasioned by the COVID virus crisis, may provide pathways to achieve greater value. Concerned that a proposal would not obtain the required shareholder approval, the company and Mr. Burish agreed to not pursue the transaction at this time, and instead pursue other strategic alternatives to enhance both company and shareholder value, improve the company's financial position, and provide the company with resources to further its growth opportunities.

David Slayton and Nelson Murphy, members of the Special Committee, said, "We are pleased to announce that we can eliminate $5.6 million in debt, which will significantly strengthen the financial position of the company and allow it to better capitalize on any new market opportunities presented by the needs of higher education, as well as other public and private institutions. We are confident that this will provide the company with greater flexibility to seek to accomplish that goal."

They continued, “Although a thorough process was conducted, no interest was received that was equal to or superior to Mr. Burish’s $5 bid. Nevertheless, we believe it to be in the best interest of the shareholders to better position the company financially to pursue a growth strategy in the dramatically changed market circumstances resulting from the pandemic outbreak.”

Sonic Foundry had previously announced that its Special Committee retained Silverwood Partners LLC, a Boston-based investment banking firm specializing in digital media technology, to evaluate strategic alternatives for Sonic Foundry to enhance shareholder value and its Mediasite video streaming and video management solutions business. Gordon Feinblatt LLC, Baltimore, Maryland, was also retained by the Special Committee as its independent legal counsel.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are included in the release.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

March 31,

2020 September 30,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,586 $ 4,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $135 and $135 6,344 6,532 Inventories, net or reserves of $30 and $0 602 558 Investment in sales-type lease, current 11 163 Capitalized commissions, current 334 464 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 910 972 Total current assets 12,787 12,984 Property and equipment: Leasehold improvements 1,121 1,121 Computer equipment 6,499 5,610 Furniture and fixtures 1,291 1,233 Total property and equipment 8,911 7,964 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 6,838 6,396 Property and equipment, net 2,073 1,568 Other assets: Investment in sales-type lease, long-term 159 134 Capitalized commissions, long-term 102 106 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 1,972 — Other long-term assets 384 388 Total assets $ 17,477 $ 15,180 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,994 $ 843 Accrued liabilities 1,649 2,216 Unearned revenue 9,453 9,610 Current portion of finance lease obligations 155 194 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,160 — Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 1,915 968 Total current liabilities 16,326 13,831 Long-term portion of unearned revenue 2,055 1,842 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 130 179 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 840 — Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 4,743 5,429 Derivative liability, at fair value 72 9 Other liabilities 142 143 Total liabilities 24,308 21,433 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued — — 9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in — — 5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 6,800,037 and 6,749,359 shares issued, respectively and 6,787,321 and 6,736,643 shares outstanding, respectively 68 67 Additional paid-in capital 203,884 203,735 Accumulated deficit (210,065 ) (209,340 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (549 ) (546 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares (169 ) (169 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (6,831 ) (6,253 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 17,477 $ 15,180



Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product and other $ 2,812 $ 1,796 $ 4,867 $ 3,547 Services 5,854 6,201 11,814 11,952 Total revenue 8,666 7,997 16,681 15,499 Cost of revenue: Product and other 1,158 645 1,989 1,296 Services 1,247 1,359 2,595 2,550 Total cost of revenue 2,405 2,004 4,584 3,846 Gross margin 6,261 5,993 12,097 11,653 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,057 3,836 6,453 7,779 General and administrative 1,176 1,345 2,617 2,883 Product development 1,499 1,935 3,089 3,768 Total operating expenses 5,732 7,116 12,159 14,430 Income (loss) from operations 529 (1,123 ) (62 ) (2,777 ) Non-operating expenses: Interest expense, net (218 ) (227 ) (481 ) (381 ) Other expense, net (58 ) (11 ) (43 ) (3 ) Total non-operating expenses (276 ) (238 ) (524 ) (384 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 253 (1,361 ) (586 ) (3,161 ) Income tax expense (158 ) (125 ) (139 ) (113 ) Net income (loss) $ 95 $ (1,486 ) $ (725 ) $ (3,274 ) Dividends on preferred stock — (45 ) — (98 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ 95 $ (1,531 ) $ (725 ) $ (3,372 ) Loss per common share – basic $ 0.01 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.64 ) – diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares – basic 6,785,180 5,278,500 6,760,779 5,232,449 – diluted 6,933,227 5,278,500 6,760,779 5,323,449



Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (725 ) $ (3,274 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of other intangibles 150 97 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 433 516 Provision for doubtful accounts - including financing receivables 9 26 Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants 86 219 Deferred loan interest to related party 264 — Stock issued for board of director fees 64 — Remeasurement loss (gain) on derivative liability 63 (7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 175 1,354 Financing receivables — (2 ) Inventories (45 ) (612 ) Investment in sales-type lease 126 — Capitalized commissions 134 105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64 (25 ) Right-of-use assets under operating leases 562 — Operating lease obligations (578 ) — Other long-term assets 4 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (162 ) 89 Other long-term liabilities (1 ) (33 ) Unearned revenue 57 (1,704 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 680 (3,251 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (118 ) (222 ) Net cash used in investing activities (118 ) (222 ) Financing activities Proceeds from notes payable 463 4,500 Proceeds from lines of credit — 8,748 Payments on notes payable (618 ) (333 ) Payments on lines of credit — (9,186 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (110 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and common stock — 5 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 1 — Payments on finance lease obligations (124 ) (134 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (278 ) 3,490 Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency 7 (24 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 291 (7 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,295 1,189 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,586 $ 1,182 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 479 $ 264 Income taxes paid, foreign 90 160 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Property and equipment financed by finance lease or accounts payable 821 112 Debt discount — 676 Preferred stock dividends paid in additional shares — 98 Conversion of preferred shares — 563

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 95 $ (1,486 ) $ (725 ) $ (3,274 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 262 294 583 613 Income tax expense 158 125 139 113 Interest expense 218 227 481 381 Stock-based compensation expense 34 56 86 219 Adjusted EBITDA $ 767 $ (784 ) $ 564 $ (1,948 )



