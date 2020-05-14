ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) (“AVCT”) announces the addition of Dominick Passanante as Chief Revenue Officer to its executive team. Mr. Passanante joins AVCT from Panasonic Corporation where he was a Vice President of Sales and Channel Operations. He previously served in a variety of sales leadership positions at Motorola Solutions. He will be responsible for driving AVCT’s revenue growth across all lines of business.



In April 2020, AVCT completed a business combination with Stratos Management Systems, Inc., which does business as Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”), a leading IT Solutions and Managed Services Provider. After 30 years building Computex into an award-wining solutions provider, founder Sam Haffar has resigned as Computex’ CEO and from AVCT’s Board of Directors.

With Haffar’s departure, two experienced industry professionals take on greater roles leading the Computex business:

Faisal Bhutto has been promoted from Executive Vice President to President, Cloud and Cybersecurity and will continue to lead the Managed Services & Cybersecurity divisions of Computex. Bhutto has 20 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience and holds an MBA as well as the Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert certification.

Worth Davis has been promoted to President, Computex Solutions Provider business unit from Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. He will continue to lead Computex’ value-added reseller and IT Solutions Provider. Davis has 25 years of industry experience in senior management and previously served as Senior Director at GDF Suez where he spearheaded large-scale data center and business transformation projects.

“We wish Sam the best in his future endeavors and are grateful for his past leadership. We are confident the changes to our executive team and promotions at Computex will drive growth within our current business unit and propel the development of our new product portfolio,” said AVCT CEO Darrell Mays.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact Information:

Thomas King, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 404.239.2863