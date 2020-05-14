FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as recent business highlights.



"This quarter was marked by a momentous milestone for the company with the FDA acceptance for filing of our New Drug Application (NDA) for Qtrypta™, a potential new treatment for patients with migraine utilizing our microneedle patch technology,” said Steven Lo, president and CEO of Zosano. “In preparation for our upcoming Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of October 20 of this year, we have been scaling up our pre-commercial activities, including key components such as targeting and market access. We believe Qtrypta, if approved, will provide patients an attractive option for their migraine treatment, given its potential to provide rapid and sustained headache relief, in addition to the favorable safety results demonstrated in clinical studies. We are looking forward to the opportunity to help patients with this debilitating disease.”

Recent Business Highlights

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) filing acceptance of the 505(b)(2) NDA filing for Qtrypta™ for the acute treatment of migraine

Appointed Christine Matthews, previously the company’s interim chief financial officer, to the position of chief financial officer

Completed a blinded market research study conducted with high-volume physicians and payors, including 100 physician specialists and five national payors representing over 100 million covered lives, which found that:

- 79% of the physicians strongly agree that there remains an unmet need in the treatment of migraine in the acute setting even in patients that respond to preventive therapy

- 70% of the physicians would offer a non-oral triptan that has fast and complete pain relief that is sustained and well-tolerated

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Zosano reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $8.7 million, or $0.24 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared with a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.79 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the same quarter in 2019.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $5.5 million, compared with $6.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily attributable to lower clinical trial costs due to the completion of the Qtrypta long-term safety study in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $3.1 million, compared with $2.9 million for the same quarter in 2019. The increase of $0.2 million was mainly due to costs related to intellectual property matters.

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $18.6 million, compared with $6.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s intracutaneous microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its intracutaneous microneedle system technology, as a potential acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the preparation for potential approval and launch of Qtrypta, the potential benefits of Qtrypta for patients and other future events and expectations described in this press release. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the Company’s ability to obtain additional cash resources to continue operations for the remainder of 2020, the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Zosano cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,557 $ 6,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 623 497 Total current assets 19,180 6,813 Restricted cash 455 455 Property and equipment, net 30,164 24,636 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,533 5,763 Other long-term assets 3 3 Total assets $ 55,335 $ 37,670 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,263 $ 4,356 Accrued compensation 2,553 2,015 Build-to-suit obligation, current portion 4,665 4,554 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,184 1,140 Other accrued liabilities 8,943 4,172 Total current liabilities 20,608 16,237 Build-to-suit obligation, long-term portion, net of debt issuance costs and discount 5,129 6,095 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 5,618 5,931 Other liabilities 10 15 Total liabilities 31,365 28,278 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 54,361,635 and 23,503,214 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5 2 Additional paid-in capital 331,475 308,211 Accumulated deficit (307,510 ) (298,821 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,970 9,392 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 55,335 $ 37,670













ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 5,514 6,616 General and administrative 3,082 2,871 Total operating expenses 8,596 9,487 Loss from operations (8,596 ) (9,487 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 10 80 Interest expense (206 ) (41 ) Other income, net 103 22 Loss before provision for income taxes (8,689 ) (9,426 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss $ (8,689 ) $ (9,426 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities, net of tax — 6 Comprehensive loss $ (8,689 ) $ (9,420 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 36,266,018 11,973,039



