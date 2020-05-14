All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated
TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a second quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2020.
