TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a second quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2020.



