Financial Highlights for Q1, 2020:

• Operating revenues of $11.75 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020, up 109% from $5.63 million for the same quarter last year. • Sequential net revenues increased 11% versus $10.59 million for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019. • Gross profit of $4.90 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020, up 170% from $1.82 million for the same quarter last year. • Sequential gross profit increased 51% versus $3.23 million for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019. • Gross profit margin improved to 42% for Q1, 2020. • Net income from operations was $2.90 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 versus a loss from operations of $(946,180) for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019. • Sequential net income from operations increased 503% versus $481,121 for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019. • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.65 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.98 million) for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019. • Also compares with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(91,760) for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019. • The Company reported an earnings per share of $0.02 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020. • The Company reported a strong financial position, with working capital of $23.90 million and total assets of $72.05 million.

“We were fortunate to be able to maintain continuous operations of our retail stores, wholesale and business to business ("B2B") business units throughout the COVID-19 crisis. This allowed Delta 9 to be one of the few cannabis companies in Canada to report positive net income and adjusted EBITDA results,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Our company was able to generate increases in sequential quarterly revenue and strong performance in our retail and B2B segments and a general rebound in our wholesale business volumes and wholesale average selling prices.”



Q1, 2020 Operational Highlights﻿

• Delta 9 received Health Canada approval for its new purpose-built cannabis processing center which will allow for fully automated bottling, packaging, capping and labelling of its consumer-packaged dried cannabis products. The Company anticipates that once the processing center is operating at capacity it will allow for processing of up to 25,000 kilograms per year of dried cannabis flower material. • Delta 9 completed its final services milestone under an agreement with a micro cultivation partner, Oliver Acres Ltd., (operating as “Cypress Craft”). As one of the Company’s micro cultivation partners, Cypress Craft entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Delta 9 whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production facility design and construction, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, and other services supporting the acquisition of a Health Canada license. • Delta 9 entered into a second supply agreement with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“Auxly”) who will supply Delta 9's retail stores with a suite of cannabis 2.0 products including cannabis oils, chocolates, chewables and vape products. This is in addition to the strategic partnership that was signed in September 2018 that included a supply agreement which granted Auxly the right to purchase up to 5,000 kilograms of cannabis and 500 kilograms of cannabis trim per year until July 1, 2030. In exchange, Auxly invested $16.25 million in the Company by purchasing 5,909,090 common shares of the Company, becoming one of Delta 9's early strategic investors. • Delta 9 completed its final services milestone under an agreement with its micro cultivation partner Because You Cann Inc. As one of the Company's micro cultivation partners, Because You Cann entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Delta 9 whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to cannabis production facility design and construction, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, and other services supporting the acquisition of a Health Canada licence.

Summary of Quarterly Results:



Consolidated Statement of Net Loss Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue $8,886,155 $6,662,137 $10,585,484 $11,753,406 Cost of Sales 5,936,975 4,628,070 7,356,889 6,858,370 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets 2,949,180 2,034,067 3,228,595 4,895,036 Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net) 586,366 1,388,863 1,991,398 2,761,873 Gross Profit $3,535,546 $3,422,930 $5,219,993 $7,656,909 Expenses General and Administrative 3,075,803 2,681,388 3,118,669 3,198,840 Sales and Marketing 1,324,537 1,151,158 1,385,700 1,243,115 Share Based Compensation 244,848 215,456 234,503 314,231 Total Operating Expenses $4,645,188 $4,048,002 $4,738,872 $4,756,186 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1 (663,705) (849,760) (91,760) 1,650,398 Income (Loss) from Operations $(1,109,642) $(625,072) $481,121 $2,900,723 Other Income/ Expenses (206,231) (642,190) (696,667) (711,538) Net Income (Loss) $(1,315,873) $(1,267,262) $(215,556) $2,189,185 Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.01) $(0.02) $(0.01) $0.02

The following chart provides a breakdown of the Company’s revenue by segment:



Revenue from the Sale of Cannabis Three-month period ending March 31, 2019 Three-month period ending December 31, 2019 Three-month period ending March 31, 2020 Wholesale Cannabis Revenue $2,935,641 $1,448,992 $2,991,299 Retail Cannabis Revenue 2,437,094 5,050,690 5,854,017 Medicinal Cannabis Revenue 96,560 48,911 58,026 Revenue from Other categories Business to business activities 45,000 3,793,559 2,977,859 Merchandise and cannabis devices 155,071 220,344 166,334 Other 46,737 53,451 64,466 Sub total $5,716,103 $10,615,947 $12,112,001 (Less) Excise Taxes (83,919) (30,463) (358,595) Net Revenue $5,632,184 $10,585,484 $11,753,406

Discussion of Operations:

Key Performance Indicators Q1, 2019 Q2, 2019 Q3, 2019 Q4, 2019 Q1, 2020 Production/ Wholesale Unit Total Grams Produced 418,901 675,233 871,516 1,305,806 1,198,983 Direct Production Cost Per Gram* $1.44 $1.05 $1.08 $0.91 $0.98 Total Cost Per Gram** $1.60 $1.21 $1.21 $1.04 $1.10 Total Grams Released for Sale 185,626 565,599 519,596 718,353 729,085 Total Grams Sold (Medical and Recreational) 399,787 527,693 548,981 416,729 591,080 Avg Selling Price per Gram $7.58 $5.63 $4.19 $3.59 $4.50 Retail Unit Total Grams Sold (Retail) 189,796 282,336 349,410 491,941 692,661 Avg Selling Price per Gram $12.84 $12.42 $12.47 $10.27 $8.45 Number of Transactions Processed 44,885 84,882 108,438 134,132 149,440 Avg Transaction Size $58.27 $41.46 $41.67 $39.29 $45.40 Unique Website Visitors (delta9.ca) 180,774 152,680 150,279 165,415 171,218

*Direct Production Cost per gram includes direct labour, nutrients, utilities, growing materials and supplies costs

**Total Cost per gram includes Direct Production Cost per gram plus processing labour, packaging, bottling, and labelling costs

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com .

Q1 Results 2020 Conference Call

Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The conference call will be hosted May 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.

Date May 15, 2020 Time 9:00 EST Dial in # 1-888-886-7786 - Toll free North America Replay information: 1-877-674-6060 Replay Password 634784# Available until August 15, 2020

