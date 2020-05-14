ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report MMR Vaccine Appears to Confer Strong Protection from COVID-19: Few Deaths from SARS-CoV-2 in Highly Vaccinated Populations written by principal investigator Jeff Gold is now available as a preprint on ResearchGate.



In preparing this report, Gold evaluated epidemiological data about MMR vaccine programs in dozens of countries, with each correlation verified by co-investigators William H. Baumgartl, MD, MSME, and Larry P. Tilley, Diplomate, ACVIM.

Gold’s initial version of this report was first published on the World Organization website on March 29, 2020.

