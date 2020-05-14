TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) announced today that its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting has been fixed as the close of business on May 21, 2020.



Given COVID-19, the Company will be holding the Meeting as a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via a web interface. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person this year and will be strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by proxy. Details as to how shareholders may attend the Meeting electronically and vote electronically will be included in the Company’s Meeting materials, which will be posted on SEDAR and mailed in due course.

For Investor and Media Relations, please contact:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP, Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information