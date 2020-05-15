ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals, Inc. (“Aura Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to rely on Ontario Instrument 51-502 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and equivalent relief granted by securities regulatory authorities in other provinces of Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer) (collectively, the “Blanket Relief”) to delay filing of its interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2020, its associated management’s discussion and analysis and related certification filings for the first quarter of 2020 (collectively, the “First Quarter Results”).



In accordance with the Blanket Relief, which provides for up to a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by reporting issuers on or before June 1, 2020, the Company plans to file its First Quarter Results on or before May 29, 2020.

The Company further confirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of filing of the Company’s financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, except as described below:

The announcement of plans for an initial public offering and listing in Brazil (the “ Brazilian IPO ”), as described more fully in a press release dated March 3, 2020, and the subsequent announcement by the Company of the postponement of the Brazilian IPO due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (the “ Pandemic ”) on market conditions, as described more fully in a press release dated March 24, 2020.



The announcement of the execution of certain definitive agreements by the Company in connection with the purchase of the Gold Road Project from Para Resources Inc., as described more fully in a press release dated March 9, 2020 and a material change report dated March 17, 2020, which purchase was subsequently completed on March 27, 2020, as described more fully in a press release dated March 30, 2020.



Announcements regarding the impact of the Pandemic on the Company’s operations, as described more fully in press releases dated March 30, 2020, April 20, 2020, April 28, 2020, and May 4, 2020, which impacts have included the temporary suspension and/or scale back of our workforce and operations at the Company’s properties as a result of government-imposed restrictions on business activities, and which restrictions are expected at this time, with respect to the San Andres Mine in Honduras, to have a material impact on the Company’s financial performance during the first half of 2020.



The announcement of the appointment of Mr. Fabio Ribeiro to the board of directors of the Company, as described more fully in a press release dated April 29, 2020.

Aura Minerals confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles of section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, but are not limited to, the timing of the filing of the its First Quarter Results; the duration or extent of the restrictions and suspensions imposed by governmental authorities as a result of the Pandemic, and the effect that any such restrictions or suspensions may have on our operations and our financial results; and the impact of the Pandemic on our workforce and financing plans, and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, including any changes to the conditions and limitations imposed by governmental authorities in response to the Pandemic and the duration of such conditions or limitations, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332