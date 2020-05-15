Laurent-Perrier                                                Tours-sur-Marne, May 15, 2020

                                                            

Press release:
Financial calendar
of the Laurent-Perrier Group

In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group concerning its closing of accounts on March 31, 2020, is as follows:

  • Publication of the 2019-2020 annual results:            Friday, July 3, 2020
  • SFAF presentation:                                                   Friday, July 3, 2020
  • General Meeting:                                                       Thursday, September 24, 2020

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE FP

Reuters: LPER.PA		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. It is part of the
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS indices.

 


Olivier DUMAS
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

 

 		Patrice KIRSCH
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

 

The financial information of the Laurent-Perrier Group can be consulted on the website:
www.finance-groupelp.com

