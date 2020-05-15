INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Issuer) provides received notification from Invalda INVL on disposal of voting rights (only directly owned votes were disposed).

The notification is submitted in case of a change in the nature of the person's voting rights: Invalda INVL exceeded in descending order the limit of 30 per cent of the votes of the Issuer's directly controlled shares, however, due to the transfer of the Issuer's shares to the subsidiary UAB Įmonių grupė Inservis on 30 March 2020, the total limit of directly and indirectly controlled shares of the Issuer remains the same, i.e. higher than 30 per cent.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachment