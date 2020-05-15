AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 14, 2020 Stock Options previously granted to Ross Clarkson and Randy Neely on May 14, 2015 have expired.

 PositionTypeQuantity Previous AwardedQuantity ExpiredExercise Price of Grant ($Cdn)Number Held Following Expiration
Ross ClarksonNon-Independent DirectorStock Option1,374,577306,000$4.991,068,577
Randy NeelyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerStock Option1,100,588162,000$4.99938,588

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

  1. Details of PDMR
    a)  Name
Ross ClarksonRandy Neely
  1. Reason for the notification
    a)  Position / status
DirectorPresident and Chief Executive Officer
   b)  Initial notification / amendmentInitial notificationInitial notification
  1. Details of the issuer
    a)  Name
TransGlobe Energy CorporationTransGlobe Energy Corporation
   b)  Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
  1. Details of transaction
    a)  Description of financial instrument
Stock OptionStock Option
   b)  Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
   c)  Nature of the transactionExpiry of Stock OptionExpiry of Stock Option
   d)  Price(s) and volume(s)Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99
Volume: 306,000		Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99
Volume: 162,000
          e)  Aggregated information:
               i)  Price
               ii)  Volume

Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 306,000 Stock Options		Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 162,000 Stock Options
   f)  Date of the transactionMay 14, 2020May 14, 2020
   g)  Place of TransactionOutside a trading venueOutside a trading venue

