Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 14 May 2020

Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date14 May 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount6,725shares
Average price/share3.8789EUR
Total Cost26,085.60EUR

Company now holds a total of 72,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 14 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

