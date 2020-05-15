May 15, 2020 02:00 ET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE 15 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 14 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 14 May 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 6,725 shares Average price/share 3.8789 EUR Total Cost 26,085.60 EUR

Company now holds a total of 72,651 shares

including the shares repurchased on 14 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com



Puh. +358 10 309 5555

