Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£2.14
|15,000
|£2.0990198
|30,606
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|15,000 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £2.14 EACH
30,606 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £2.0990198 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-05-12 – 30,606 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED
2020-05-13 – 15,000 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
