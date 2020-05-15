Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.1415,000
£2.099019830,606
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		15,000 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £2.14 EACH
30,606 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £2.0990198 EACH

 
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-12 – 30,606 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED
2020-05-13 – 15,000 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED

 
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)Additional Information 