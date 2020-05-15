In the first quarter of 2020, the revenue of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter “the Group”) amounted to EUR 27.9 million, declining by 2.2% compared to the same period last year. The Group's adjusted EBITDA was EUR 16.2 million in the first quarter, declining by 4.1% year-on-year. Profit decreased by EUR 1.1 million to EUR 10.0 million in the first quarter.

The results of the first quarter were mostly affected by the restrictions on the movement of passengers imposed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of which several passenger ships of international lines stopped their traffic. As a result, Group’s revenues from shipping fees and, due to the lack of passengers, passenger fees decreased even more significantly. However, the continuation of freight transport kept many passenger ships in service, some of them with a sparse schedule.

By segments, the Passenger harbours segment suffered the most in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial results of Cargo harbours, Ferry and Other segments were less affected by the pandemic.

In the first quarter, the volume of investments more than doubled compared to the same period last year. Mainly due to the continuation of the construction works of the passenger terminal D and the beginning of the construction of the cruise terminal in the Old City Harbour and the dredging and expansion works of the entrance channel of the Paldiski South Harbour.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 Q1 +/- % 2020 2019 Revenue 27.9 28.5 –0.6 –2.2% Adjusted EBITDA 16.2 16.9 –0.7 –4.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 58.0% 59.1% –1.1 – Operating profit 10.5 11.5 –1.0 –8.2% Income tax 0 0 – – Profit for the period 10.0 11.0 –1.0 –9.6% Investments 8.8 3.9 4.8 121.9%





31.03.2020 31.12.2019 +/- % Total assets 641.0 630.6 10.4 1.7% Net debt 160.2 160.3 0.0 0.0% Equity 387.0 377.0 8.3 2.2% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0 –

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by EUR 0.6 million, i.e. 2.2%, year on year. In terms of revenue streams, the biggest drop was in electricity sales: EUR 0.5 million, i.e. 28%, due to a decline in the consumption of electricity and network service at harbours (a mild winter being a factor) and a decrease in the price of electricity. Revenue increased in the segments of Ferry and Other but decreased in Passenger harbours and Cargo harbours segments.

Passenger harbours revenue decreased mainly in passenger fees (EUR (–0.4 million) due to a decrease in the number of passengers in the second half of March as a result of movement restrictions imposed in connection with COVID-19. The decrease was offset by an increase of nearly EUR 0.2 million in vessel dues revenue, which resulted mainly from growth in the estimated average annual port call revenue, attributable to a decrease in the average vessel-based discount on tonnage charges resulting from a decline in the annual number of port calls (due to the COVID-19 measures).

The revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by almost EUR 0.4 million, mainly due to a decrease in revenue from electricity and network charges (through the combined effect of a decrease in consumption and the electricity price). Revenue from vessel dues and cargo charges decreased somewhat because of a fall in the number of port calls by container ships and an increase in the volume and share of liquid bulk cargo whose charges are lower than those of other cargo types.

Ferry segment revenue grew by EUR 0.2 million i.e. by 2.8%, mainly because the fee rates, which are linked to the Estonian consumer and fuel price indices and wage inflation, were higher than in the comparative period.

The revenue of the segment Other grew through the indexation of the contractual fees of the icebreaker Botnica to the Estonian consumer price index.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by EUR 0.7 million (4.1%), slightly less than operating profit because the growth in depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses did not affect EBITDA. In terms of segments, adjusted EBITDA increased in the Cargo harbours and the Ferry segments but decreased in other segments, particularly in the Passenger harbours segment due to lower revenue and higher expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin dropped from 59.1% to 58.0%.

Profit

Profit amounted to EUR 10.0 million, EUR 1.0 million (–9,6%) less than in the comparative period last year.

Investments

The Group’s capital investments of the period totaled EUR 8.8 million. The figure is larger than the one for the same period last year when investments amounted to EUR 3.9 million.

The investments were mainly related to the reconstruction of passenger terminal D at the Old City Harbour, the start of the construction of a cruise terminal and dredging works at the Paldiski South Harbour.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 44,605 35,183 Trade and other receivables 13,812 10,614 Contract assets 217 0 Inventories 462 408 Non-current assets held for sale 98 142 Total current assets 59,194 46,347 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1,452 1,609 Other long-term receivables 298 294 Property, plant and equipment 577,980 575,267 Intangible assets 2,070 2,015 Total non-current assets 581,800 579,185 Total assets 640,994 625,532 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 16,266 16,266 Derivative financial instruments 209 243 Provisions 1,044 1,915 Government grants 290 193 Taxes payable 586 893 Trade and other payables 17,847 11,722 Contractual liabilities 2,955 33 Total current liabilities 39,197 31,265 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 188,580 191,580 Government grants 25,278 24,754 Other payables 3 2 Contract liabilities 902 913 Total non-current liabilities 214,763 217,249 Total liabilities 253,960 248,514 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263,000 263,000 Share premium 44,478 44,478 Statutory capital reserve 18,520 18,520 Hedge reserve -209 -243 Retained earnings (prior periods) 51,263 6,859 Profit for the period 9,982 44,404 Total equity 387,034 377,018 Total liabilities and equity 640,994 625,532

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Revenue 27,890 28,527 Other income 1,767 275 Operating expenses –8,327 –7,397 Personnel expenses –4,677 –4,291 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –5,989 –5,550 Other expenses –150 –106 Operating profit 10,514 11,458 Finance income and costs Finance income 11 13 Finance costs –386 –438 Finance costs - net –375 –425 Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method -157 5 Profit before income tax 9,982 11,038 Income tax 0 0 Profit for the period 9,982 11,038 Attributable to owners of the Parent 9,982 11,038 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.04 0.04 Basic and diluted earnings per share - continuing operations (in euros) 0.04 0.04

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

3 months 3 months In thousands of euros 2020 2019 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 30,041 33,009 Cash receipts related to other income 13 118 Payments to suppliers –8,047 –8,911 Payments to and on behalf of employees –3,661 –3,910 Payments for other expenses –138 –102 Income tax paid on dividends 0 –4,949 Cash from operating activities 18,208 15,255 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –6,859 –3,837 Purchases of intangible assets –96 –107 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,099 16 Interest received 5 14 Cash used in investing activities -5,270 -3,914 Repayments of loans received -3,000 -3,000 Interest paid -516 -593 Other payments related to financing activities -0 -4 Cash from/used in financing activities -3,516 -3,597 NET CASH FLOW 9,422 7,744 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 35,183 42,563 Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,422 7,744 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 44,605 50,307

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel m/v Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder in an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

