Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

15 May 2020

Disclosure of rights attached to shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6E R, a copy of the Company's Constitution, which comprises of the Company's Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, has today been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Articles of Association set out the rights and restrictions applying to the Company's shares.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.