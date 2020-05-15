Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) recently filed a US patent application (630063274 04/07/2020) on minor components in OmeGo® salmon oil that significantly attenuate respiratory eosinophilic inflammation, as a treatment for the management of asthma, particularly steroid-resistant asthma.

OmeGo® contains minor lipid-soluble components that have been shown to reduce eosinophil effector function (EEF) and increase eosinophil apoptosis (programmed cell death) in various invitro cellular assays at 100 ug/ml concentrations.

We will continue to develop this indication by progressing towards pre-clinical animal trials in Q3 2020, while simultaneously carrying out the assay work required to identify the components within the oil driving the modulation of EEF. We anticipate that this will lead to the initiation of phase 1 clinical trial work in asthma during 2021.

Eosinophils are white blood cells (leukocytes) which form part of the body’s immune system helping to deal with infections. Overactivity of eosinophils is seen in numerous inflammatory conditions including eosinophilic asthma. About 7-8 % of the population suffer from asthma. Eosinophils are estimated to be important drivers of asthma in around 40 % of asthmatics overall and in up to 60 % of patients with severe asthma. Inhaled bronchodilators (“relievers”), which expand the airways in the lungs, and inhaled corticosteroids, which reduce airway inflammation, are a mainstay of asthma treatment. However, a significant number of patients still suffer from asthma symptoms and exacerbations and are commonly referred to as steroid-resistant asthma patients. As such, additional treatment options targeting the underlying asthma disease process, especially those delivered orally, would be of significant benefit to patients.

About OmeGo®

OmeGo® contains the full spectrum of omega fatty acids including EPA, DHA and DPA offering benefits on human cholesterol levels including reduction of the CVD biomarker, oxLDL-GP1, for which HBC has global patent rights. Only OmeGo® contains all the lipid-soluble compounds found in fresh salmonid fish thus providing all the health benefits seen when consuming an oily fish-based diet. HBC uses its proprietary enzymatic hydrolysis technology to sustainably extract all the nutrients from the fish and transforms them into high value health products for human and pet consumption.

