A subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF IX Limited and Marine Atlantic Inc, a Canadian company with the state participation therein, have concluded to extend the current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision (ex. Superfast IX) for two years, until November 2022.

Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

