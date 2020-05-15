A subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF IX Limited and Marine Atlantic Inc, a Canadian company with the state participation therein, have concluded to extend the current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision (ex. Superfast IX) for two years, until November 2022.
The vessel has been on the long-term bareboat charter since November 14, 2008.
Joonas Joost
Advisor to the Management Board
Head of Investor Relations
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
