|14.5.2020
|CORRECTION: SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.5.2020
|Correction to announcement: SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.5.2020
|Reason: Total amount of shares was incorrect
|Correct information below
|Trade date
|14.5.2020
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SCANFL
|Amount
|1,689
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|4.6476
|EUR
|Total cost
|7,849.80
|EUR
|Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 467 738 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 14.5.2020
|On behalf of Scanfil Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
