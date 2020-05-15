NoHo Partners Plc



INSIDE INFORMATION 15 MAY 2020 at 10:00



NoHo Partners begins co-operation negotiations on continuing temporary layoffs due to uncertain market situation

On 13 March 2020, NoHo Partners announced it would start temporary layoffs, of 90 days at most, in order to minimise the negative financial impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on its business. The current temporary layoffs concern nearly all of the Group’s employees, which comprises about 1,300 people. The layoffs are estimated to continue until the end of June 2020.



Due to the uncertain market situation NoHo Partners will begin co-operation negotiations on continuing layoffs. The purpose of the negotiations is to predict the financial and production impacts caused by the coronavirus and adapt to the changed operating environment. The measures may result in full-time or part-time layoffs of personnel for a fixed term of no more than 90 days. The negotiations concern all of the Group’s employees in Finland.

“We are preparing to gradually start operations on 1 June. The main principles that guide our actions are the safety of our personnel and customers, the profitability of operations and employing our personnel as much as is feasible. Uncertain market conditions and unclear official restrictions create a challenging operating environment. Now, we are trying to find flexible and functional operational models together with our personnel,” says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.

The negotiations will commence on 20 May 2020, and they are estimated to last two weeks. The full extent and duration of the layoffs will be determined later.

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 524 9445

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



