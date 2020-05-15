Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19 and Other Vaccines Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vaccine market is poised for a rather substantial increase in the next five years due to the number of vaccines in development and the push for a COVID-19 vaccine. As the COVID-19 outbreak advanced worldwide, companies stepped up to the challenge, scrambling to provide a potential vaccine. In addition to discussion of COVID-19 vaccine development as it stands currently, this report examines the market for human vaccines used to prevent various types of disease, focusing on commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable, with a discussion of the demanding tasks that are facing vaccine manufacturers.
Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19, and Other Vaccines Pipeline provides the following market data:
This report examines the current global market for vaccines, including discussion of prevailing issues:
Vaccination has played an enormous role in the prevention of disease, having had the greatest impact on human health of any medical intervention to date. As a result, vaccine-preventable diseases and their resulting deaths are now relatively rare in the developed world. However, developing nations have not benefited as much from the introduction of vaccines.
Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19, and Other Vaccines Pipeline outlines the issues and trends affecting the vaccine industry, including:
The report also reviews the history and lines of business, strategic alliances, and vaccine products of market participants:
Also included as an appendix is the WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker, a listing of WHO vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola/Marburg, Zika, Malaria, TB, and Dengue - over 400 vaccines in development.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccine Industry
Chapter 3: Production and Challenges of Vaccine Development
Chapter 4: Issues and Trends of the Vaccine Industry
Chapter 5: Market Participants
Appendix: WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker
