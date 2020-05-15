NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex™ tumor targeting platform, today announced that two posters featuring Cybrexa’s pipeline will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, which will be held June 22-24, 2020.



The following abstracts are now available on the AACR website at www.aacr.org .

Title: CBX-12: A low pH targeting alphalex™-exatecan conjugate for the treatment of solid tumors

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Emerging Drug Delivery Systems

Abstract Number: 3222



Title: CBX-13: Development of alphalex™-toxin low pH targeting conjugates for the treatment of solid tumors

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Emerging Drug Delivery Systems

Abstract Number: 3287

CBX-12, Cybrexa’s lead candidate, is a conjugate that includes the highly potent and toxic topoisomerase I inhibitor, exatecan. CBX-12 demonstrated remarkable efficacy across HER2-negative solid tumors in preclinical models. CBX-12 displays enhanced stability in plasma in vivo, undergoing only 0.002% warhead release over 30 hours in circulation and demonstrating exquisite selectivity for tumor over normal tissues in mouse tumor models. “The tumor selectivity of this conjugate is critical to the long-lasting efficacy and safety profile CBX-12 demonstrated across preclinical models,” said Vishwas Paralkar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Cybrexa. “CBX-12 shows tremendous potential across a number of solid tumors and avoids the bone marrow and gastrointestinal toxicities associated with the warhead.”

Cybrexa is also working on the CBX-13 program, a conjugate that includes the highly potent maytansine DM4. The poster presents data for potential CBX-13 candidates in HER2-negative xenograft models that are un-targetable by competing therapies. The candidates demonstrate single digit nanomolar potency in vitro.

Per Hellsund, President and CEO of Cybrexa, commented, “The preclinical results for CBX-12 and CBX-13 were striking and led us to accelerate the development of both programs. CBX-12 is on-track to enter IND-enabling studies shortly, and we look forward to testing the drug in a Phase I/II study in advanced solid tumors next year.”

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology platform – which consists of a pHLIP® peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) – enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP® peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP® was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex™ represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex™-exatecan conjugate, is expected to enter Phase I/II in 2021 in advanced solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

Media Contact

media@cybrexa.com

