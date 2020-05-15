











15 May 2020

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 9 June 2020 at 3pm, which was originally scheduled for 17 March 2020.

We facilitate the annual general meeting at Bella Center Copenhagen in accordance with the guidelines issued by the authorities but recommend that shareholders refrain from attending the general meeting in person and instead cast their votes by correspondence and attend the live webcast of the general meeting via the InvestorPortal.

Please find attached the updated agenda and complete proposals.

Danske Bank

Board of Directors

Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Group Press, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





