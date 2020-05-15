Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer: Market Forecast Report 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the 10-year forecast period for Ovarian Cancer (OC) from 2019 to 2029, we expect:
- A total market growth from $1.1billion to $2.8billion
- A major shift in treatment paradigms with the adoption of a diverse range of targeted therapies in a category where the broad standard of care for most patients has been platinum-based regimens.
- Rapid adoption of PARPi and PD-1/PD-L1 targeting regimens and the emergence of first in class therapies (e.g. P53 activator APR-246, GAS-6i, tisotumab vedotin, oncolytic virus ONCOS-102 and cancer vaccine-DPX-Survivac).
- Targeted therapies will drive longer treatment duration to deliver better treatment outcomes (evidenced in clinical trial results), offer better value and command premium pricing.
- Roche will continue to dominate the market as the single largest player with approx. 31% of total market revenue in 2029 (down from 48% in 2019). Tecentriq (atezolizumab, PD-L1) gaining approval in OC in 2021 will offset some of the impact from loss of market protection on Avastin (bevacizumab) in 2019.
- Generics to increase in total market revenue share from 18% to 25% by 2029 (driven by loss of exclusivity events).
- Approximately 30% of the remaining market revenue will be generated by current OC drug manufacturers AstraZeneca, Tesaro and Clovis Pharmaceuticals, with the remaining share being generated by new market entrants such as Merck, Genmab and Aprea Therapeutics.
Key Topics Covered
Forecast Overview
Disease Overview
- Introduction
- Classification of Ovarian Cancer
- Histopathology and Therapy-Specific Disease Classification
- Risk Factors & Prevention
- Diagnosis of the Disease
- Patient & Clinical Management Guidelines (ESMO)
- Patient & Clinical Management Flow developed for the forecast using NCCN and ESMO guidelines
Treatment Landscape - Overview
- Molecules used in Ovarian Cancer Therapy
- Regimens in Ovarian Cancer Therapy
- Share of Patients Initiating Treatment per Line of Therapy
Market Forecast
- Total Market Forecast
- Market Forecast Revenue by Line of Therapy
- Revenue Forecast by Patient Segments (BRCA vs Wild Type)
- Patient Share Initiating Regimen per Line of Therapy
- Adjuvant
- First Line Metastatic
- Second Line Platinum Sensitive
- Second Line Platinum-Resistant
- Maintenance Lines
- Drug Class Market Positioning
- Drug Class Market Shares by Lines of Therapy
- Manufacturer Market Positioning
- Forecast Data
- Forecast Commentary
Market Events
- New Product Launches
- Important New Product Launches
- Loss of Market Protection
Appendix
- List of Molecules used in Ovarian Cancer
Dynamic Patient Flow Methodology for Forecast
New Product Assumptions Methodology
