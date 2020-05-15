Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific CAR-T Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific CAR-T pipeline features over 50 regenerative medicine companies focusing on CAR-T in Asia. The report derives insights from in-depth primary and secondary research studies and a comprehensive pipeline analysis of companies from China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, Australia & SEA. It includes a disease-wise product analysis of the latest technologies and CAR-T developments available, along with insights on stage of development, scale of operation, co-development and technology partners involved and future prospects.
The report will give an assessment of the clinical trial and regulatory approval timelines, financial performance of the companies involved and provide recommendations on possible co-development and technology partnerships in the near future. In addition, it pinpoints the pain points of CAR-T therapy companies and identifies gaps in addressing certain diseases, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and technologies available. It also provides a company-wise swot analysis. The report seeks to inform the biopharmaceutical industry on the current status of CAR-T therapies in APAC, uncover the potential for CAR-T therapy success in the region and discover future opportunities for partnership.
Furthermore, the report covers region specific growth drivers and insights into ongoing CAR-T therapy clinical trials. In addition, the directory presents a regulatory landscape assessment and a review of co-development opportunities. Moreover, in-depth studies on the CAR-T landscape have supplemented the report with a swot analysis and future forecasts. It provides readers a closer look into the pipelines of Nanjing Legend Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics, JW Therapeutics, AbClon, BiocurePharm, Eutilex, Daiichi Sankyo, Celgene, Otsuka and many more.
