Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific CAR-T Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific CAR-T pipeline features over 50 regenerative medicine companies focusing on CAR-T in Asia. The report derives insights from in-depth primary and secondary research studies and a comprehensive pipeline analysis of companies from China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, Australia & SEA. It includes a disease-wise product analysis of the latest technologies and CAR-T developments available, along with insights on stage of development, scale of operation, co-development and technology partners involved and future prospects.



The report will give an assessment of the clinical trial and regulatory approval timelines, financial performance of the companies involved and provide recommendations on possible co-development and technology partnerships in the near future. In addition, it pinpoints the pain points of CAR-T therapy companies and identifies gaps in addressing certain diseases, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and technologies available. It also provides a company-wise swot analysis. The report seeks to inform the biopharmaceutical industry on the current status of CAR-T therapies in APAC, uncover the potential for CAR-T therapy success in the region and discover future opportunities for partnership.

Furthermore, the report covers region specific growth drivers and insights into ongoing CAR-T therapy clinical trials. In addition, the directory presents a regulatory landscape assessment and a review of co-development opportunities. Moreover, in-depth studies on the CAR-T landscape have supplemented the report with a swot analysis and future forecasts. It provides readers a closer look into the pipelines of Nanjing Legend Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics, JW Therapeutics, AbClon, BiocurePharm, Eutilex, Daiichi Sankyo, Celgene, Otsuka and many more.



Key Topics Covered



Section 1

Report Scope

Data Pointers

Research Methodology

Section 2: Company-Wise

Data & Analysis

Company Overview

Headquarters

Management Team

Certifications

Laboratories & Manufacturing Plants

Scale Of Operation

Current Products Pipeline

Phases Of Development

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Commercialization Plans & Timeline

Platform Technologies

Partnership & Collaboration

Financial Performance

Company Highlights, News & Updates

Interview

References

Section 3: Region-Wise

Distribution Of Car-T Companies

Targetted Disease Type

Stage Of Clinical Trial Phase

Allogenic Vs Autologous Car-T Therapies

Targetted Antigens

Liquid Tumour Vs Solid Tumour

Distribution Of Types Of Car-T

Companies Mentioned



Nanjing Legend Biotech

Pregene Biotechnology

Carsgen Therapeutics

Jw Therapeutics

Immunochina Pharmaceuticals

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotechnology

Dasheng Bio

Wuhan Sian Medical Technology

Timmune Biotech

Boruida Biotech

Shanghai Genechem Biotech

Kaedi

Mrino Biotechnology

Yake Biotechnology

Xyphos

Abclon

Biocurepharm

Curocell

Eutilex

Green Cross Cell

Helixmith

Ticaros

Daiichi Sankyo

Celgene

Otsuka

Ono Pharmaceutical

Japan Tissue Engineering

Nipro

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Astellas

Novartis

Ever Supreme Biotechnology

Humorigin Biotechnology

Genomefrontier Therapeutics

Celtec

Vectorite Biomedical

Biocon

Immuneel Therapeutics

Iit-Bombay

Prescient Therapeutics

Mesoblast

Cynata Therapeutics

Carina Biotech

Medisix Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/piv1n2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900