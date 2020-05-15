Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Pensions Consumer Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
55% of all consumers have a workplace pension
Over half of all consumers have a workplace pension and among consumers with workplace pensions, most (51%) have a defined contribution (DC) pension with just over four-in-ten owning a final/career average pension. 85% of adults with a workplace pension have a pension with their current employer, with 15% having legacy pensions from previous employers.
This report is a consumer research report looking at how individuals are using workplace pensions to save for their retirement. For this report, the author commissioned research from MIS Group's UK panel. The research was structured so that 2,077 nationally representative consumers aged 18+ were asked about their pension ownership and savings. This generated 1,142 individuals who had a workplace pension and 975 individuals who had a workplace pension with their current employer.
Workplace pension ownership shows clear gender, age, social grade and income variations:
In some respects, occupational DC pensions are the female alternative to the male-dominated occupational DB pension, while GPP pensions are the young, male alternative to the mature, male-dominated occupational DB pension.
Almost six-in-ten workplace pension scheme members were automatically enrolled into their company's scheme, i.e. they were told they were joining the scheme but not asked their permission, with four-in-ten workplace scheme members making a pro-active choice to join their company's workplace pension. Those auto-enrolling tend to be younger and less affluent workplace pension holders. Auto enrolled scheme members appear to have lower engagement with and a weaker sense of personal ownership of their pensions compared with pro-active joiners, with the result that they seem to have less knowledge of their pensions compared with pro-active joiners and are more likely to join a scheme without getting professional pensions advice.
Pension understanding and the delivery of pension advice and guidance can be improved in two ways:
The dashboard and the non-automated online advice service are more applicable for those nearing retirement, while an automated service is more applicable for those taking out a pension for the first time.
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Workplace Pension Ownership
4. Joining a Workplace Scheme: An Informed Choice?
5. Pension Understanding
6. Ways to Improve Knowledge and Decision Making
