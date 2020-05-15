The restructuring plan for PWT Holding A/S' subsidiary, PWT Group A/S, has been adopted by the creditors of PWT Group A/S at a meeting in the probate court in Aalborg. The proposal for the restructuring plan is available here.
For further information, please contact
PWT Holding A/S
Ole Koch Hansen, CEO
Telephone: +45 40444130
E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk
Claus Back Nielsen, CFO
Telephone: +45 25434611
E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk
Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 10,50 on 15 May 2020.
Attachment
PWT Holding A/S
Aalborg SV, DENMARK
Selskabsmeddelelse (EN) - Godkendt rekonstuktionsplan - PWT Group ASFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: