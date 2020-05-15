



Affimed researchers served as co-authors on an abstract for RO7297089 with scientific collaborators from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

Affimed will host a live teleconference at 8am Eastern to discuss the abstracts and recent corporate developments

Heidelberg, Germany, May 15, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that data from two studies investigating innate cell engagers developed from its fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform have been accepted for e-poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held on June 22-24, 2020. Affimed researchers served as authors on abstract #5659 and co-authors on abstract #6987 with scientific collaborators from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, on the respective abstracts that include the following:

Title: AFM24, a bispecific EGFR/CD16A Innate Cell Engager with the potential to overcome resistance to current targeted treatments for EGFR-positive malignancies

Abstract: 5659

Authors: Uwe Reusch, Michael Damrat, Susanne Wingert, Stefan H.J. Knackmuss, Thomas Mueller, Ivica Fucek, Ute Schniegler-Mattox, Kristina Ellwanger, Torsten Haneke, Andras Strassz, Wolfgang Fischer, Erich Rajkovic, Michael Tesar. Affimed GmbH, Heidelberg, Germany

Poster Release: The e-poster website will be launched on June 22, 2020. All e-posters will be available for browsing on this date.

Title: Preclinical pharmacology and safety of RO7297089, a novel anti-BCMA/CD16a bispecific antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Abstract: 6987

Authors: Satoko Kakiuchi-Kiyota, Melissa Schutten, Adeyemi O. Adedeji, Hao Cai, Robert Hendricks, Luna Liu, Sivan Cohen, Aaron Fullerton, Nicholas Corr, Lanlan Yu, Denise de Almeida-Nagata, Shelly Zhong, Michael Dillon, Christoph Spiess, Steve Leong, Bing Zheng. Genentech Inc.; Susanne Wingert, Uwe Reusch, Stefan Knackmuss, Thorsten Ross. Affimed; Andy Polson, Ayse Meric Ovacik. Genentech Inc.

Poster Release: The e-poster website will be launched on June 22, 2020. All e-posters will be available for browsing on this date.

More details about the programs for the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II are available online at www.aacr.org .

Affimed will host a live teleconference today, Friday May 15th at 8am Eastern to discuss the abstracts and recent corporate developments. The teleconference details will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/, and a replay of the teleconference will be accessible at the same link for 30 days following the call.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company’s initial clinical program, AFM13 for CD30-positive lymphomas, is currently enrolling patients for a registration-directed study in relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

