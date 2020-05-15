Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is poised to grow by $ 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a rising number of product launches, and increasing number of heart specialty centers.



The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented as below:



By Product

CPET systems

Stress ECG

SPECT systems

Stress blood pressure monitors

Pulse oximeters

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market covers the following areas:

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market sizing

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market forecast

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market vendors that include COSMED Srl, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Vyaire Medical Inc.. Also, the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five forces analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

CPET systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stress ECG - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SPECT systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stress blood pressure monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Preoperative evaluation

Stress testing in sports

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals and clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

COSMED Srl

General Electric Co.

Halma Plc

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MGC Diagnostics Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

SCHILLER AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

