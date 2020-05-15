Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Photomask Inspection Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The photomask inspection market is poised to grow by $ 318.21 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players. The market is driven by the increase in number of fabs, growth of wireless computing devices, and demand for SoC technology.



The photomask inspection market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.



By Technology

Optical inspection

E-beam inspection

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America and MEA

This study identifies the transition to large-diameter wafers as one of the prime reasons driving the photomask inspection market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing focus on larger diameter wafer size, decrease in lithography wavelength, and increasing demand for ASICs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The photomask inspection market covers the following areas:

Photomask inspection market sizing

Photomask inspection market forecast

Photomask inspection market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photomask inspection market vendors that include Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corp., Lasertec Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Photronics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG. Also, the photomask inspection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



