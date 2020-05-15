COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 24/2020 – 15 MAY 2020

In respect of the English version of the Company Announcement no. 23/2020 of 15 May 2020 the following correction has been made:

The capital reduction has been implemented and registered with the Danish Business Authority today. After the reduction the Company’s share capital is nominally DKK 98,700,000 divided into shares of DKK 2.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment