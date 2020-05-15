Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain for Telcos - As adoption nears, the telecom sector must have shared visions ready" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The "Blockchain for Telcos" study presents the opportunities for CSPs to leverage on blockchain capabilities. The analysis is based on a global benchmark of CSP concrete public initiatives in blockchain. These have served to identify the potential internal and external applications for telcos and to show market trends.

Based on the development of blockchain-related PoCs, the report focuses on the major use cases that bring added value for CSPs in highlighting stakes and opportunities for each case. It includes an overview of the positioning of key stakeholders towards blockchain, covering both major CSPs and key technology providers. The report includes an Excel file including a tracker of use cases.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Overview of blockchain technology

2.1. Definitions

2.2. Key concepts

2.3. Value proposition

2.4. Offerings

3. Applications of blockchain in telco businesses

3.1. Potential areas for blockchain applications in CSP processes

3.2. Expected benefits from blockchain implementation

4. Applications of blockchain in telco businesses

4.1. Overview of CSP usage of blockchain

4.2. Overview of areas of blockchain adoption in CSP processes

4.3. Overview of CSP-preferred blockchain technology providers

4.4. Summary of CSP blockchain experiments

5. Focus on four use cases: CSPs stakes, opportunities, perspectives

5.1. Inter-carrier settlements and reconciliation

5.2. Identity management

5.3. Payment services

5.4. IoT device connectivity and security

6. Ecosystem

6.1. Telecom blockchain consortia

6.2. Player profile: Telefnica

6.3. Player profile: Deutsche Telekom

6.4. Player profile: Vodafone

6.5. Player profiles: Turkcell and Asia Pacific Telecom

6.6. Player profile: TBCASoft

6.7. Player profile: Clear Blockchain Technologies

7. Market trends

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Barriers

7.3. Perspectives

Companies Mentioned



Asia Pacific Telecom Co

AT&T

BlockV

BT

CBSG Consortia

CenturyLink

China Mobile

Cisco

Clear Blockchain

Colt Communications

ConsenSys

Deutsche Telekom

Ethereum

Far EasTone

Guardtime

Hyperledger

IBM

Intel

KT

Linux Foundation

MTS Russia

Orange

PCCW Global

SAP

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Sparkle

Sprint

Tata Com

TBCASoft

Telecom Italia

Telefnica

Telstra

T-Mobile

Turkcell

Verizon

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddbh74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900