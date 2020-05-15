Icelandair Group and The Icelandic Airline Pilots Association (FIA) have reached a new collective-bargaining agreement which is valid until 30 September 2025. The collective-bargaining agreement meets set objectives of significantly increasing productivity and flexibility for the Company. FIA will now present the collective-bargaining agreement to its members who will vote on the agreement.
