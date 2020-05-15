Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents the forecast for RO System Components for 2020 through 2025 on a value basis, measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Water processing capacity is measured in million gallons per day (GPD). These forecasts are further broken down by geographical regions. Individual end-applications are further broken down by components, market sectors, and operating pressure. Of the components, membranes and pressure vessels/housings are further broken down by material employed.



The report defines the relevant terms and the evolution of the RO component industry and provides a broad level overview of components, membrane and pressure housing materials, operating pressure, geographical regions and end-use market sectors.



The report analyzes the RO system component market for individual geographical regions. The market for each geographical region is in turn broken down into individual components and operating pressure ratings.



The report also analyzes relevant patents by categories, allottees, countries, and duration associated with RO technologies.



The Company Analysis section explains the vendor landscape associated with RO technology. It also profiles key companies that are manufacturers, designers, and suppliers of one or more of the RO system components.



The Report Includes:

54 tables

An overview of the global markets for reverse osmosis (RO) system components of water treatment

Discussion of various RO system components including pretreatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessels/housings, RO membrane modules, and ancillary elements such as skids, valves, and gauges

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market forecasts and market size for each of the components of the RO systems and break down of the market by region, application and operating pressure

Information on water consumption patterns of individual regions and forecasts RO capacity additions

Idea about existing and potential markets for RO and important technological trends, such as improved low-pressure membranes, large-diameter membranes, and non-fouling membranes

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including 3M, Dow Inc., KSB group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Toray Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goal and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary



Chapter 3 Overview

What is RO?

RO System Components

Desalination Systems

RO Performance

Evolution of RO Technology

Large Capacity Elements

Pressure Recovery Devices

Co-location of SWRO and Power Plants

The Cadotte Patents

Primary Module Components

Other Module Components

Cleaning Thin-film Composite RO Membranes

Costs

Drivers of the Market for RO

Challenges in the Adoption of RO

RO System Components

Market Overview

RO Membranes

Cartridge Prefilters

Pressure Vessels/Housings

RO Pumps

Ancillary Components

Market Sectors

Municipal Sector

Industrial Applications

Military Applications

Agricultural/Environmental Sector

Overview of Geographical Regions

Alternative Energy Sources for RO Plants

Solar Power

Wind Power

Nuclear Power

Tidal Energy

Hybrid RO/Thermal Plants

Brine Disposal

Alternative Brine Disposal Methods

Wastewater Treatment and Reuse

NEWater

Groundwater Replenishment System

Chapter 4 RO System Components and Global Markets

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

Caribbean and Latin America

Chapter 5 U.S. Patent Analysis

Introduction

Trends by Category

Agriculture, Irrigation and Environmental Applications

Desalination Applications

Food Processing Applications

Generic Process Improvement Innovations

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Applications

High Purity and Criticality Industrial and Processing Requirements

Housing, Manifolds and Shelters

Membrane Composition and Engineering

Multiple Disinfection and Filtration Processes

Operation Maintenance and Monitoring

Pumps, Valve and Pressure Management

Residential, Domestic and Retail Application

Storage Architecture

Waste Management, Disposal, and Recycling

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 6 Company Analysis

Membrane Module Makers

Pressure Vessel/Housing Makers

Cartridge Prefilter Makers

Pump Makers

System Developers

The Larger Picture

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Company Profiles

3M

Afton Pumps Inc.

Axeon Water Technologies

Bel Vessels

CAT Pumps

Changzhou Duoling Water Treatment Factory

Chpt Manufacturing Inc.

Danfoss A/S

Dow Inc.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Dchting Pumps

Ebara Corp.

Eltron Research & Development

Energy Recovery Inc. (Eri)

Entegris Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Flowserve Corp.

Fluid Equipment Development Co. (Fedco)

Grundfos

Hangzhou Fuyang Bona Water Purification Equipment

Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Center

Hydranautics (Nitto Denko)

Ingeteam

Kemflo

Koch Membrane Systems

Ksb Group

Met-Pro Global Pump Solutions

Microdyn-Nadir

Nanoh2O Inc. (Lg Water Solutions)

Pall Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pentair

Permionics

Porifera Inc.

Protec Arisawa America Inc.

Shakti Pumps

SPX Flow

Suez Water Technologies And Solutions

Sulzer/Sulzer Pumps

Thermax

Toray Industries

Torishima Pump

Toyobo Corp.

Veolia

Xylem Inc.

Yuyao Lanshan Motor

