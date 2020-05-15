Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents the forecast for RO System Components for 2020 through 2025 on a value basis, measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Water processing capacity is measured in million gallons per day (GPD). These forecasts are further broken down by geographical regions. Individual end-applications are further broken down by components, market sectors, and operating pressure. Of the components, membranes and pressure vessels/housings are further broken down by material employed.
The report defines the relevant terms and the evolution of the RO component industry and provides a broad level overview of components, membrane and pressure housing materials, operating pressure, geographical regions and end-use market sectors.
The report analyzes the RO system component market for individual geographical regions. The market for each geographical region is in turn broken down into individual components and operating pressure ratings.
The report also analyzes relevant patents by categories, allottees, countries, and duration associated with RO technologies.
The Company Analysis section explains the vendor landscape associated with RO technology. It also profiles key companies that are manufacturers, designers, and suppliers of one or more of the RO system components.
The Report Includes:
- 54 tables
- An overview of the global markets for reverse osmosis (RO) system components of water treatment
- Discussion of various RO system components including pretreatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessels/housings, RO membrane modules, and ancillary elements such as skids, valves, and gauges
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market forecasts and market size for each of the components of the RO systems and break down of the market by region, application and operating pressure
- Information on water consumption patterns of individual regions and forecasts RO capacity additions
- Idea about existing and potential markets for RO and important technological trends, such as improved low-pressure membranes, large-diameter membranes, and non-fouling membranes
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including 3M, Dow Inc., KSB group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Toray Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goal and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Overview
- What is RO?
- RO System Components
- Desalination Systems
- RO Performance
- Evolution of RO Technology
- Large Capacity Elements
- Pressure Recovery Devices
- Co-location of SWRO and Power Plants
- The Cadotte Patents
- Primary Module Components
- Other Module Components
- Cleaning Thin-film Composite RO Membranes
- Costs
- Drivers of the Market for RO
- Challenges in the Adoption of RO
- RO System Components
- Market Overview
- RO Membranes
- Cartridge Prefilters
- Pressure Vessels/Housings
- RO Pumps
- Ancillary Components
- Market Sectors
- Municipal Sector
- Industrial Applications
- Military Applications
- Agricultural/Environmental Sector
- Overview of Geographical Regions
- Alternative Energy Sources for RO Plants
- Solar Power
- Wind Power
- Nuclear Power
- Tidal Energy
- Hybrid RO/Thermal Plants
- Brine Disposal
- Alternative Brine Disposal Methods
- Wastewater Treatment and Reuse
- NEWater
- Groundwater Replenishment System
Chapter 4 RO System Components and Global Markets
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific
- Caribbean and Latin America
Chapter 5 U.S. Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Trends by Category
- Agriculture, Irrigation and Environmental Applications
- Desalination Applications
- Food Processing Applications
- Generic Process Improvement Innovations
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Applications
- High Purity and Criticality Industrial and Processing Requirements
- Housing, Manifolds and Shelters
- Membrane Composition and Engineering
- Multiple Disinfection and Filtration Processes
- Operation Maintenance and Monitoring
- Pumps, Valve and Pressure Management
- Residential, Domestic and Retail Application
- Storage Architecture
- Waste Management, Disposal, and Recycling
- Trends by Year
- Trends by Country
- Trends by Assignee
Chapter 6 Company Analysis
- Membrane Module Makers
- Pressure Vessel/Housing Makers
- Cartridge Prefilter Makers
- Pump Makers
- System Developers
- The Larger Picture
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Company Profiles
- 3M
- Afton Pumps Inc.
- Axeon Water Technologies
- Bel Vessels
- CAT Pumps
- Changzhou Duoling Water Treatment Factory
- Chpt Manufacturing Inc.
- Danfoss A/S
- Dow Inc.
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Dchting Pumps
- Ebara Corp.
- Eltron Research & Development
- Energy Recovery Inc. (Eri)
- Entegris Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Flowserve Corp.
- Fluid Equipment Development Co. (Fedco)
- Grundfos
- Hangzhou Fuyang Bona Water Purification Equipment
- Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Center
- Hydranautics (Nitto Denko)
- Ingeteam
- Kemflo
- Koch Membrane Systems
- Ksb Group
- Met-Pro Global Pump Solutions
- Microdyn-Nadir
- Nanoh2O Inc. (Lg Water Solutions)
- Pall Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pentair
- Permionics
- Porifera Inc.
- Protec Arisawa America Inc.
- Shakti Pumps
- SPX Flow
- Suez Water Technologies And Solutions
- Sulzer/Sulzer Pumps
- Thermax
- Toray Industries
- Torishima Pump
- Toyobo Corp.
- Veolia
- Xylem Inc.
- Yuyao Lanshan Motor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fiuads
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900