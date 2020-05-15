Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in Stem Cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Stem Cell deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Stem Cell deals

Access to Stem Cell contract documents

Leading Stem Cell deals by value since 2010

Most active Stem Cell dealmakers since 2010

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Stem Cell partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Stem Cell agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Stem Cell deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Stem Cell partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Stem Cell deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Stem Cell partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Stem Cell dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 600 online deal records of actual Stem Cell deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Stem Cell dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Stem Cell dealmaking since 2010, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Stem Cell deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Stem Cell dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Stem Cell deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Stem Cell partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Stem Cell partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The - Chapter is organized by specific Stem Cell technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Stem Cell partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Stem Cell partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Stem Cell technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

Accellta

Access BIO

Aelan Cell Technologies

AGC Asahi Glass

AiVita Biomedical

Akron Biotechnology

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

American CryoStem

American society of Hematology

Angiocrine Bioscience

Angionetics

Angiostem

Anthony Nolan

Apceth

Aratana Therapeutics

Ascendance Biotechnology

Astellas Pharma

Asterand Bioscience

Asterias Biotherapeutics

AstraZeneca

Athersys

Australian Research Council

Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners

Axiogenesis

AxoSim

Bassett Salon Solutions

Bayer USA Foundation

Baylor Research Institute

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies

Be The Match BioTherapies

Beyond Type 1

Bio-Techne

BioBridge Global

BioCardia

BioHeart

Biological Industries

Biomed

BioRestorative Therapies

Biosafe

Biotech Products Services & Research

BlueRock Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Caladrius Biosciences

Calidi Biotherapeutics

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

California State University

California Stem Cell

Calimmune

Canadian National Transplant Research Program

CareDx

Case Western Reserve University

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celgene

Cell2in

Cell Applications

Cellaria Biosciences

Cell Care Therapeutics

Cellect Biotechnology

Cellectricon

Celling Biosciences

CellProThera

Celltex Therapeutics

Cell Therapy Catapult

Cellular Biomedicine

Cellular Dynamics International

Celularity

Censo Biotechnologies

Center for iPS Cells Research and Application

Centogene

Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM)

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

Cesca Therapeutics

Charite-Universitatsmedizin

Children's Hospital Boston

China Cord Blood

China Southeast University

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

City of Hope

Clontech Laboratories

Cognate BioServices

and many, many more!



