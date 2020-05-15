Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of cancer monoclonal antibody deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 450 cancer monoclonal antibody deal records

The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2014

This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The - Chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The - Chapter is organized by specific Cancer monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



3SBio

4D Pharma

Abbvie

AbClon

Abpro

Abzena

Accord Healthcare

Acerta Pharma

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adlai Nortye

Aduro BioTech

Advantagene

Advaxis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

AffaMed Therapeutics

Affimed Therapeutics

Affinita Biotech

AGC Biologics

Agenus Bio

Alligator Bioscience

Alvogen

Ambrx

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AnaptysBio

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Antigen Express

Apceth

Apeiron Biologics

Aperion Biologics

Apexigen

Arcus Biosciences

arGEN-X

argenx

Array Biopharma

Ascenion

Ascentage Pharma

Aslan Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Astex Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Atara Biotherapeutics

Athenex

Atlab Pharma

AVEO Oncology

Aytu BioScience

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bavarian Nordic

Baxalta

Bayer

BeiGene

BerGenBio

Biametrics

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioAtla

Bioceros

BiocerOX Products

Biodesix

Bio Farma

BioInvent

BiolineRX

BioMarker Strategies

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech

Biothera

BioXcel

BliNK Biomedical

BliNK Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bpifrance

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C-Bridge Capital

Calithera Biosciences

Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

Cancer Research Technology

Cancer Research UK

Cantargia

CBT Pharmaceuticals

CDI Laboratories

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

Cell Signaling Technology

Celltrion

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Chiome Bioscience

Cilag AG

Cipla

Clal Biotech

Clinica Universidad Navarra

Clovis Oncology

CMAB Biopharma

CMC Biologics

Cold Genesys

