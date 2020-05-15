Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robust Gas Market Growth in Indian Market: Global Interest and Value Chain Investment Gaining Momentum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Robust Gas Market Growth in Indian Market" report examines the medium & long term outlook on domestic and imported gas mix and demand growth. It reviews why LNG suppliers need to look beyond the conventional demand drivers. The report analyzes LNG market creation opportunities in India and explores why they should be targeted. It looks at activities of the Indian Government that may encourage LNG trade and the realities of impending infrastructural bottlenecks and supply-chain issues.
This report examines how the Indian LNG imports has performed in the recent past and which companies are targeting LNG/Gas business in India and why they are doing so. This report shows why the outlook of the Indian LNG market looks promising.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Relevant authorities and their roles & responsibilities
4. Current State of Play in Natural Gas Sector in India
5. Current & Evolving State of Play in RLNG Terminals in India
6. Affordability indexation
7. Domestic Natural Gas supply outlook: 2020-2025-2030
8. Assessment of Total Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India: 2020-2025-2030
9. Assessment of Total Unmet Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India: 2020-2025-2030
10. Assessment of Total Unmet Demand of Natural Gas (on Pipeline Grid) in India: 2020-2025-2030
11. Scenarios for Total Unmet LNG Demand Universe (basis RLNG terminal capacities) in India: 2020-2025-2030
12. Scenarios for Total Balance Unmet LNG Universe (balance of contracted LNG volumes) in India: 2020-2025-2030
13. Elasticity of Natural Gas Demand on Pipeline Grid relative to affordability in India: 2020-2025-2030
14. New LNG market creation opportunities
15. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
