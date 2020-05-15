TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearing their hearts on their sleeves and a smile on their faces, Canadians helped Rogers Sports & Media celebrate International Nurses Day earlier this week by helping surpass $1 million raised in support of the country’s frontline healthcare community through the Hearts and Smiles campaign.



Limited-edition Hearts and Smiles t-shirts and masks have been purchased by Canadians in record numbers, with proceeds going to The Frontline Fund . The four-day promotional blitz this week leveraged the company’s sports and media outlets – and its partners, athletes, and celebrity friends – to raise awareness and funds for Canada’s healthcare heroes, as they continue to keep our communities safe in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am inspired by our frontline healthcare professionals and their tremendous dedication to the safety and wellbeing of Canadians,” said Joe Natale, President & CEO, Rogers Communications. “We are blown away by the response to this initiative, and I am incredibly proud of our team’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

“I really believe we live in the greatest country in the world, because in times of need Canadians always rally together for the greater good,” said Jordan Banks, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “I am humbled by the courage and commitment of our frontline healthcare workers and proud of our team for joining Canadians in recognizing and celebrating this group of deserving heroes. A million thanks, Canada!”

Proceeds from Hearts and Smiles are going directly to The Frontline Fund, a national coalition that supports more than 150 hospital foundations across Canada. These funds will help provide frontline healthcare workers with personal protective equipment, supplies, and support COVID-19 basic research, clinical trials, and vaccine development.

“This is truly incredible and we are heartened by the response from Canadians this week,” said Ted Garrard, CEO, SickKids Foundation and a member of the steering committee for The Frontline Fund. “On behalf of the more than 150 participating hospital foundations from coast to coast, who support hundreds of thousands of health care providers, our sincere thanks for your generosity. Thank you for having our backs!”

Canadians can continue to lend their support for our fearless healthcare workers by purchasing Hearts and Smiles t-shirts and masks at HeartsandSmiles.ca .