The proliferation of new car features, including advanced driver assistance systems, telematics/infotainment modules, and alternative powertrains, requires automotive repair shops to continually invest in new handheld diagnostic tools that can read the latest vehicle fault codes. Without up-to-date tools, service providers in the automotive aftermarket are at a competitive disadvantage.
The total handheld scan tools market will grow from approximately $365.0 million in 2019 to an estimated $409.2 million by 2026; however, growth rates will be higher for more advanced tools.
The research presents the current market size for two product segments:
Unit shipment and revenue are presented where the product enters one of the tracked distribution channels, which include manufacturers, warehouse distributors, auto parts retailers, and online sellers. The study also estimates market shares for the top suppliers: Snap-on, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Launch Tech USA, and Autel Intelligent Technologies. It also identifies the major growth opportunities and trends, including private labeling, brand licensing, direct importing, and joint ventures.
A handheld scan tool is a device that reads multiple systems and performs bi-directional controls. It performs functional tests and connects through OBD or proprietary connectors. Multifunctional diagnostics can do full-function scans as well as higher-level readings. It may come equipped with a lab scope and is Internet-capable.
This research covers handheld scan tools and multifunctional diagnostics sold by manufacturers/suppliers in the United States and Canada. The methodology includes primary research with diagnostic tool manufacturers/distributors and customer surveys with automotive mechanics, as well as secondary data sources. It includes unit shipment and revenue forecasts at the end-user level, pricing measurements, percent of dollars by distribution channel, and market share analyses. The base year is 2019. Historical data covers the 2016 to 2018 period, and the forecast extends to 2026. The vehicle scope includes passenger cars and light trucks.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. Demand Analysis
5. Total Market Forecasts and Trends
6. Handheld Scan Tools Market
7. Multifunctional Diagnostics Market
8. Competitive Analysis - Market Share
9. Market and Technology Trends
10. Growth Opportunities
11. The Last Word
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
