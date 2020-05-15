Hoivatilat Plc

Stock exchange release

15 May 2020 at 1:15 pm EEST

Hoivatilat Plc: Aureit Holding Oy has gained title to all outstanding shares in Hoivatilat and the Hoivatilat shares have been delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Aureit Holding Oy ("Aureit Holding") has today posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon and thereby obtained title to all minority shares in Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act ("Companies Act"). After the security has been posted and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Hoivatilat being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.

Upon Hoivatilat's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 23 April 2020 decided that Hoivatilat's shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Aureit Holding has obtained title to all the outstanding shares in Hoivatilat in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act. The trading in Hoivatilat's shares on Nasdaq Helsinki has been suspended on 11 May 2020 and the Hoivatilat shares have today been delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki in accordance with separate releases published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

After the delisting of the shares in Hoivatilat, Hoivatilat is not subject to reporting obligations as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Additional information

Jussi Karjula

CEO

Hoivatilat Plc

tel. +358 40 773 4054

Hoivatilat in brief



Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres, schools and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi