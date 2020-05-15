Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on Application Software: COVID-19 - Thematic Reserch" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the application software sector.
Application software companies risk a sterile year, with most new product releases struggling to escape COVID-19's cloying grasp. The spring software product launch season will be less dynamic than usual because of user and market uncertainty. Only the collaboration tools market epitomized by Slack and Zoom will generate any fizz.
SAP, which announced quarterly results on 21 April 2020, found its relatively healthy performance in the first two months of the year was eroded as the extent of the COVID-19 crisis became clear. New business was postponed, which led to a 31% year-on-year decrease in software license revenues. By contrast, Microsoft reported strong third-quarter results on 29 April 2020, with COVID-19 having little impact on its performance. However, it warned of a transactional licensing slowdown. It is still early days. When the true economic impact of COVID-19 hits software companies, they will copy SAP's actions, protecting profitability by slowing hiring and reducing discretionary spending.
