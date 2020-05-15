Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding How Biometrics Technologies are Tackling COVID-19 [Industry Analysis]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for the biometrics technologies industry.

Biometrics technologies identify unique, distinct, and measurable characteristics of the human body.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic:

Biometrics technologies faced skepticism from the public.

And eagerness from governments.

This report was commissioned to examine how Biometrics companies are tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.

The new Extended Version contains Key Industry Indicators such as:

Industry Size

Industry Growth

Company Growth

Sales per Company

Inflation and Pricing

Profitability

Right-Sizing Analysis

Expense Benchmarking

Operational Expenses

Payroll

Payroll by State

Talent Categorisation Benchmarks

Talent Categorisation Pay Ranges

Talent Turnover

The strategic information contained in this report may be used for:

Due Diligence

Cost-Cutting

Benchmarking Policies

Planning Strategies

Evaluating Company Opportunities

Forecasting Financial Prospects and Analysis

Risk Management Analysis

Streamlining Processes

The report clarifies how governments and international agencies are expanding their use cases for BioMetrics.

They aim to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy. There's a growing acceptance of technologies that were once deemed intrusive. Demand for Biometrics solutions is headed for acceleration. Biometrics technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.

Key Topics Covered



Companies Mentioned

About the Author, Mission & Vision

Executive Summary

Revenue & Growth

Costs and Profitability

Analytical Applications

Facts & Figures

Future Goals

Services

Meet the Founder

Methodology & Sources

References

Companies Mentioned



Apple Pay

Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Duke University (sponsored by)

Google Pay

Hanvon

HID Global

IDEMIA

Intelligent Fingerprinting

Iris ID

IriTech

Megvii

Panasonic

Samsung Pay

SenseTime

Telpo

ThalesGroup

Vocalis Health

Watrix

Wisesoft

