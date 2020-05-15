Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding How Biometrics Technologies are Tackling COVID-19 [Industry Analysis]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for the biometrics technologies industry.

Biometrics technologies identify unique, distinct, and measurable characteristics of the human body.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Biometrics technologies faced skepticism from the public.
  • And eagerness from governments.

This report was commissioned to examine how Biometrics companies are tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.

The new Extended Version contains Key Industry Indicators such as:

  • Industry Size
  • Industry Growth
  • Company Growth
  • Sales per Company
  • Inflation and Pricing
  • Profitability
  • Right-Sizing Analysis
  • Expense Benchmarking
  • Operational Expenses
  • Payroll
  • Payroll by State
  • Talent Categorisation Benchmarks
  • Talent Categorisation Pay Ranges
  • Talent Turnover

The strategic information contained in this report may be used for:

  • Due Diligence
  • Cost-Cutting
  • Benchmarking Policies
  • Planning Strategies
  • Evaluating Company Opportunities
  • Forecasting Financial Prospects and Analysis
  • Risk Management Analysis
  • Streamlining Processes

The report clarifies how governments and international agencies are expanding their use cases for BioMetrics.

They aim to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy. There's a growing acceptance of technologies that were once deemed intrusive. Demand for Biometrics solutions is headed for acceleration. Biometrics technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.

Key Topics Covered

Companies Mentioned

About the Author, Mission & Vision

Executive Summary

Revenue & Growth

  • Costs and Profitability
  • Analytical Applications
  • Facts & Figures

Future Goals

  • Services
  • Meet the Founder

Methodology & Sources

  • References

  • Apple Pay
  • Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)
  • Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
  • Duke University (sponsored by)
  • Google Pay
  • Hanvon
  • HID Global
  • IDEMIA
  • Intelligent Fingerprinting
  • Iris ID
  • IriTech
  • Megvii
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung Pay
  • SenseTime
  • Telpo
  • ThalesGroup
  • Vocalis Health
  • Watrix
  • Wisesoft

