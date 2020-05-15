Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Automation Market in India 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last few years, India has been witnessing a rapid growth in the adoption of warehouse automation technologies by different sectors and industries including logistics units, manufacturing units, e-commerce sectors, automobile and retail industries.



Market Insights



In 2019, the warehouse automation market in India was valued at INR 202 billion. It is expected that the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.38% during the 2020-2024 period, to reach a value of INR 421.5 billion by 2024.



Growth in e-retail operations and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) facilitated the expansion of the warehouse automation market in India. Moreover, the evolution of advanced technological solutions in India like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Blockchain, and their application in warehousing, are impelling warehouse and supply-chain operators to adopt automated systems. The implementation of warehouse automation systems benefits supply-chain operators by way of reducing operating costs and labor charges, and allowing inventory transparency.



However, with the growing popularity of warehouse automation, corporations are downscaling their workforce on account of replacing laborers with robotics. This is contributing to the escalating unemployment rate in the country. Installation and maintenance costs of automated warehousing systems are quite high, which may stand as an obstacle for the growth of the market.



Competitive Insights



The warehouse automation market is highly fragmented. It is driven by small organizations, new in the market, like Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited and Grey Orange India Private Limited. The players are mostly of identical financial strength, and many of them offer differentiated warehousing solutions.



Grey Orange is a leading provider of AGV and AMR solutions in the market, whereas Falcon Autotech and Addverb Technologies provide warehouse management software (WMS) to their clients. These companies offer warehouse automation solutions to major clients like Asian Paints Limited, Flipkart Private Limited, Amazon India Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, and Hindustan Unilever Limited; operating in different sectors in India.



With technological innovations and advancements in the market, companies intend to expand their verticals in other warehousing solutions as well. With the extension of their service and solution offerings, players will have better opportunities at netting greater shares in the market. Therefore, within a few years, an intense industrial rivalry may be anticipated among players in the warehouse automation market in India.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Warehouse automation market in India - overview

4.1.1. Historical and forecast market size based on value (2017-2024)

4.2. India warehouse automation market - major solution providers

4.3. PEST analysis

4.4. Phases of the evolution of warehousing in India



Chapter 5: Market influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market trends

6.1. Market trends

6.2. Emerging technologies and trends



Chapter 7: Competitive landscape

7.1. Porter's five forces analysis

7.2. Addverb Technologies Private Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Note: Similar information covered for all other companies

7.3. Armstrong Machine Builders Private Limited

7.4. Falcon Autotech Private Limited

7.5. Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Limited

7.6. Hinditron Services Private Limited

7.7. The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited

7.8. Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited

7.9. Bastian Solutions India Private Limited

7.10. Grey Orange India Private Limited



Chapter 8: Investments and funding



Chapter 9: Recent developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if0wj6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900