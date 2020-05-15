GOLDEN, Colo., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and accompanying Technical Report for its Velardeña Properties, a silver-gold project located in Durango State, Mexico. The report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Velardeña Project, Durango State, Mexico” is dated May 8, 2020 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by the independent firm of Tetra Tech.



The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website at https://www.goldenminerals.com/projects/technical-reports/

Qualified Persons

The Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Guillermo Dante Ramírez-Rodríguez, PhD, MMSAQP, Principal Mining Engineer of Tetra Tech

Mr. Leonel López, C.P.G., Associate Principal Geologist of Tetra Tech

Mr. Randolph P. Schneider, QP, Associate Metallurgical Engineer of Tetra Tech

Ms. Kira Lyn Johnson, MMSAQP, Senior Geological Engineer of Tetra Tech

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico and Nevada.

