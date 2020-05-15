GOLDEN, Colo., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and accompanying Technical Report for its Velardeña Properties, a silver-gold project located in Durango State, Mexico. The report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Velardeña Project, Durango State, Mexico” is dated May 8, 2020 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by the independent firm of Tetra Tech.
The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at https://www.goldenminerals.com/projects/technical-reports/
Qualified Persons
The Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.
The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico and Nevada.
